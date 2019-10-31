Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service in Homer, Alaska Send Flowers Obituary

Scott Joseph Cardoza was born May 2nd, 1962 to Joseph and Lynda Cardoza in Los Angeles, California. Scott moved to Alaska when he was 23 years of age. He worked at Icicle Seafoods for 10 years at the end of the Homer spit where he met his wife. They married in 1989 and had three children, Maria, Joseph and Angela. Scott called his family the living manger scene with Jesus in our hearts. He owned and operated B&C RainGutters for 18 years on the Kenai Peninsula. Scott passed away peacefully in his sleep in Rockford, Michigan on October 27, 2019. Scott is survived by his spouse Shana of 30 years, his daughters Maria and Angela and Caleb Clark; his son Joseph and wife Sarah; his grandson Cameron; his mother Lynda; sisters Jennifer and Carrie; his nieces and nephews, Sarah, James, Joseph and Olivia; his brother-in-law Kevin (Holley). Memorial Services will be planned for June 21, 2020 in Homer Alaska.



Habakkuk 3:17-19

