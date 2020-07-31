Scott McGillivray, age 60, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Goodland, Kansas. He was born February 14, 1960 to Garland and Marsha (Lohr) McGillivray in Liberal, Kansas. Scott grew up and attended school in Liberal. He attended the University of Kansas.
Scott worked in customer service and sales and he loved spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by his mother, Marsha of Goodland; brothers, Greg McGillivray of Franklin, Wisconsin and Tod McGillivray of Soldotna, Alaska.
He is preceded in death by his father, Garland.
Graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. MT at the Goodland Cemetery, North Main Street in Goodland, Kansas.
Online condolences and information www.batemanfuneral.com