1/1
Scott McGillivray
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Scott's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Scott McGillivray, age 60, passed away Sunday, April 26, 2020 in Goodland, Kansas. He was born February 14, 1960 to Garland and Marsha (Lohr) McGillivray in Liberal, Kansas. Scott grew up and attended school in Liberal. He attended the University of Kansas.

Scott worked in customer service and sales and he loved spending time with his family and friends.

He is survived by his mother, Marsha of Goodland; brothers, Greg McGillivray of Franklin, Wisconsin and Tod McGillivray of Soldotna, Alaska.

He is preceded in death by his father, Garland.

Graveside memorial service will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. MT at the Goodland Cemetery, North Main Street in Goodland, Kansas.

Online condolences and information www.batemanfuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Goodland Cemetery
Send Flowers
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Clarion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved