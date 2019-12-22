Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sharon (Evans) Christopher. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Sharon (Evans) Christopher, 58, December 10, 2019.



Sharon Christopher, age 58, passed away peacefully in her home accompanied by her husband, daughter and pets. Sharon had been battling Colon Cancer for 5+ years with dignity, courage and strength.



When describing Sharon, words that come to mind are warmth, love, kindness and compassion. She cared deeply for others and was always there for anyone who was going through a hard time. She was a blessing to all that had the privilege of knowing her and an amazing influence on so many lives. She demonstrated important values about family, commitment, perseverance and strength to all of those who knew her.



First and foremost, Sharon was a dedicated mother. She believed God put her on earth to be a mother and She treasured and embraced every moment she got to spend with her daughter Lauren.



Sharon was a woman of God. She was the Care and Support Pastor at the Worship Center in Lancaster County for 19 years. During this time, she oversaw a number of support/recovery groups. She truly was a pioneer in her ministry work and helped many people in pain.



In 2012, Sharon reconnected with a childhood friend, David Christopher, the two instantaneously fell deeply in love and married. Sharon moved to Alaska to start her new life and adventure with her husband. She once joked, I learned how to use a log splinter, ATV, and snow blower before I learned how to use a lawn mower. Sharon became awestruck with Alaska's beauty and amazing wildlife. She stated that it was a spiritual experience for her to be able to admire God's creations in Alaska. She became an avid fisherman, or Salmon Slayer as she worded it, joined a hiking group and traveled the many backwoods trails of the Kenai Peninsula, and enjoyed going on road trips to admire all the beauty the state had to offer. Every trip would end at Sharon's most favorite place, the beach. Sharon loved being by the sea and she would comb the beaches in search of sea shells to add to her collection.



Sharon enrolled into the Human Services program at University of Alaska, KPC extension, where she maintained a 4.0 grade point average. During this time she also became an AmeriCorp member working in the University's Learning Center. After moving on from the University, Sharon was employed as an Outreach Specialist for the Kenai Peninsula Family Caregiver Support Program.



Sharon is survived by her Husband - David Christopher, Daughter - Lauren Blantz, Parents - George and Barbara Walton, Sisters - Donna Crasten (Kevin Crasten), Charlotte Shaub (Bryan Shaub), 4 brothers/sister in laws and 17 nephews/nieces.



There will be a memorial held for Sharon on December 27th at the Soldotna Senior Center between 1:00 - 1:30 PM. All Friends are invited to attend.



A second memorial and celebration of life will be held on January 11th at the KUZO Funeral Home located at 250 W. State Street, Kennett Square, Pa. Visitation hours will start at 10:00 AM with the memorial service starting at 11:30 AM. Celebration of life will start upon completion of memorial. All family and friends are invited to attend.



