1/1
Shawn Aron Anderson
1983 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Shawn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Shawn Aron Anderson passed away on October 6, 2020 after battling cancer. Shawn was born on March 17, 1983 in Anchorage, Alaska to Jeffery and Linda Anderson. He grew up in Kenai and graduated from Kenai Central High School in 2002.

Shawn always loved tinkering on things. His passion started at a young age where it led him to become an automotive technician. He was an auto tech at Anthony's Transmission for 10+ years. Shawn took great pride in his work and truly loved his job and the people he worked with.

Shawn was the best son, brother, uncle, and friend you could ever ask for. He was a caring person and was always making people laugh. His sense of humor and big personality was magnetic and it always brought people together.

Shawn loved the Alaskan outdoors and enjoyed activities such as hunting, fishing, snowmachining, riding ATV's, being on the water, and gardening. He especially enjoyed doing these activities with his family. Every chance he had he was fishing with his dad and siblings, gardening with his mom, or hunting with his uncle. Shawn will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.

Shawn is survived by his parents, Jeffery and Linda Anderson of Kenai; sister, Laura Anderson of Anchorage; brothers, Chris Anderson of Kenai and Jason Anderson of Soldotna; sister-in-law, Brooke Anderson; nieces, Ava and Kaidence Anderson; nephew, Asher Anderson all of Soldotna; grandmother, May Goins of Anchorage; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Goins of Anchorage, grandmother, Dorothy Anderson of Anchorage, and grandfather, Edwin Anderson of King Salmon.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date when face-to-face gatherings are reasonable again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Clarion on Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Peninsula Clarion

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved