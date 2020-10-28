Shawn Aron Anderson passed away on October 6, 2020 after battling cancer. Shawn was born on March 17, 1983 in Anchorage, Alaska to Jeffery and Linda Anderson. He grew up in Kenai and graduated from Kenai Central High School in 2002.



Shawn always loved tinkering on things. His passion started at a young age where it led him to become an automotive technician. He was an auto tech at Anthony's Transmission for 10+ years. Shawn took great pride in his work and truly loved his job and the people he worked with.



Shawn was the best son, brother, uncle, and friend you could ever ask for. He was a caring person and was always making people laugh. His sense of humor and big personality was magnetic and it always brought people together.



Shawn loved the Alaskan outdoors and enjoyed activities such as hunting, fishing, snowmachining, riding ATV's, being on the water, and gardening. He especially enjoyed doing these activities with his family. Every chance he had he was fishing with his dad and siblings, gardening with his mom, or hunting with his uncle. Shawn will be forever in our hearts and greatly missed.



Shawn is survived by his parents, Jeffery and Linda Anderson of Kenai; sister, Laura Anderson of Anchorage; brothers, Chris Anderson of Kenai and Jason Anderson of Soldotna; sister-in-law, Brooke Anderson; nieces, Ava and Kaidence Anderson; nephew, Asher Anderson all of Soldotna; grandmother, May Goins of Anchorage; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James Goins of Anchorage, grandmother, Dorothy Anderson of Anchorage, and grandfather, Edwin Anderson of King Salmon.



A celebration of life will be held at a later date when face-to-face gatherings are reasonable again.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store