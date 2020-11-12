1/1
Shirley Zobeck
Shirley Zobeck died October 26, 2020 from non-covid related causes.
Shirley was the happy book keeper at Soldotna middle school, Skyview, Redoubt Elementary and Tyonek, for twenty eight years.She loved Alaska and it's people, and they loved her. Her garden and gorgeous red poppies are a signature piece on Marydale Avenue.
She is survived by her husband Paul Zobeck, Ann Mabeus of Henderson NV, Paul John Zobeck of Minneapolis and Hillary Bader of Lenexa KS. Her father Ned Forsmann and ten brothers and sisters in the Cottonwood Idaho area.
Shirley had nine grandchildren.
We will take you with us wherever we go and show the BIG LOVE that we learned from you.
Thanks for the tremendous outpouring of support from our friends. No formal services are planned.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 12, 2020.
November 11, 2020
In the six years we lived in Alaska, Shirley and I spent lots of time in the gym watching basketball and volleyball games. She had a great sense of humor and was always fun to be around. I helped her pick potatoes in her garden once and they were the biggest potatoes I had ever seen! I also remember her beautiful Christmas wreaths. I know she will be greatly missed.
Gretchen Becker
Friend
