Sterling resident, Mr. Sidney Dale Hunter, 78, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.
No services will be planned.
Sidney was born April 11, 1940 in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin. He graduated high school in Wisconsin. In 1968 he moved to Alaska living in Anchorage from 1968 to 1984 until moving to Sterling. He worked out of Operations Union, MB Construction, Unit Company – Husky Oil and many others he was dispatched to. He retired from the Operators Union Local 302. Sidney had many friends and family members That will miss him.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin H. and Rosalie M. Hunter; sister, Vangie Say Kally; brother, Roger Hunter, Floyd Hunter and Rodney Hunter.
He is survived by his wife, Joan Hunter of Sterling; sons, Kristopher of Sterling, Sidney D. (Heidi) Hunter of Woodruff, Wisconsin, Tab R. (Dawn) Hunter of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin, and Tragg M. (Katy) Hunter of Woodruff, Wisconsin, grandchildren, Jeron (Jenna) Hunter, Heather Hunter, Sidney Hunter III, Brandon (Maggie) Hunter, Cali (Logan) DanKovich, Wyatt Hunter, Hudson Hunter, and seven great grandchildren; and sister, Vonnie (Jim) Braun.
