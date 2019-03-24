Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Dale Hunter. View Sign

Sterling resident, Mr. Sidney Dale Hunter, 78, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.



No services will be planned.



Sidney was born April 11, 1940 in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin. He graduated high school in Wisconsin. In 1968 he moved to Alaska living in Anchorage from 1968 to 1984 until moving to Sterling. He worked out of Operations Union, MB Construction, Unit Company – Husky Oil and many others he was dispatched to. He retired from the Operators Union Local 302. Sidney had many friends and family members That will miss him.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin H. and Rosalie M. Hunter; sister, Vangie Say Kally; brother, Roger Hunter, Floyd Hunter and Rodney Hunter.



He is survived by his wife, Joan Hunter of Sterling; sons, Kristopher of Sterling, Sidney D. (Heidi) Hunter of Woodruff, Wisconsin, Tab R. (Dawn) Hunter of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin, and Tragg M. (Katy) Hunter of Woodruff, Wisconsin, grandchildren, Jeron (Jenna) Hunter, Heather Hunter, Sidney Hunter III, Brandon (Maggie) Hunter, Cali (Logan) DanKovich, Wyatt Hunter, Hudson Hunter, and seven great grandchildren; and sister, Vonnie (Jim) Braun.



Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign his online guestbook at Sterling resident, Mr. Sidney Dale Hunter, 78, died Monday, Jan. 28, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.No services will be planned.Sidney was born April 11, 1940 in Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin. He graduated high school in Wisconsin. In 1968 he moved to Alaska living in Anchorage from 1968 to 1984 until moving to Sterling. He worked out of Operations Union, MB Construction, Unit Company – Husky Oil and many others he was dispatched to. He retired from the Operators Union Local 302. Sidney had many friends and family members That will miss him.He was preceded in death by his parents, Merlin H. and Rosalie M. Hunter; sister, Vangie Say Kally; brother, Roger Hunter, Floyd Hunter and Rodney Hunter.He is survived by his wife, Joan Hunter of Sterling; sons, Kristopher of Sterling, Sidney D. (Heidi) Hunter of Woodruff, Wisconsin, Tab R. (Dawn) Hunter of Arbor Vitae, Wisconsin, and Tragg M. (Katy) Hunter of Woodruff, Wisconsin, grandchildren, Jeron (Jenna) Hunter, Heather Hunter, Sidney Hunter III, Brandon (Maggie) Hunter, Cali (Logan) DanKovich, Wyatt Hunter, Hudson Hunter, and seven great grandchildren; and sister, Vonnie (Jim) Braun.Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please visit or sign his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com. Funeral Home Peninsula Memorial Chapel

5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.

Kenai , AK 99611

907-283-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 24, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close