Skylar Thomas Lyon
2005 - 2020
Soldotna resident, Mr. Skylar Thomas Lyon, 14, suddenly passed away Monday, June 1, 2020.

There will be a viewing from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Friday, June 12th, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory – 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy – Kenai, Alaska 99611. A celebration of Skylars Life will be held that night at 6:00 p.m. at the Hilcorp Recreational Site – 46287 Holt Lamplight Road in Nikiski.

Skylar was born December 26, 2005 in Soldotna, Alaska.

Skylar loved knowing how things worked. Taking objects apart and studying them and trying to put them back together. Skylar loved making videos and wanted to become a videographer. He loved and cherished his friends and helping those who needed it and those who did not know they needed it.

Sklyar above all loved his family, friends, and making people laugh. He is survived by his mother and step father, Andrea and John Gomulak; Father and step-father, Robby and Robin Lyon; siblings, Corbin and Memphis Lyon; grandparents, Tom and Cindy Newby, Paul and Cookie Lyon, Edward Gomulak, Dagmar Mayer, Leroy and Coleen Bowers, and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

In Lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be given to The Salvation Army in Kenai with Skylar in your Heart.

Arrangements made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Please sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
11:00 - 02:00 PM
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
JUN
12
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Hilcorp Recreational Site
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
