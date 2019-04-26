Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonja Jean "Sam" Young. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Soldotna resident, Mrs. Sonja Jean "Sam" Young, 77, died Monday April 15, 2019 at her home in Soldotna after a long battle with breast cancer.



A Celebration of her Life will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 from 12-2pm at 4 Royal Parkers, 36185 Kenai Spur Hwy in Soldotna.



Sonja was born July 20, 1941 in Carson City, Nevada. She graduated from Douglas County High School in 1959 in Gardnerville, Nevada. On June 20, 1970 she moved with her family from Nevada to Fairbanks, Alaska where she resided until moving to Anchorage in 1976. In 1981 she moved to Soldotna where she has lived up until the present. She worked at Louie's Steak and Seafood in Kenai until she retired in 2010. Sonja was an avid dart player, loved camping, fishing, and hanging with her friends.



The family wrote, "Mom loved Alaska – she traveled outside several times a year to visit her family, but her heart was always in Alaska. She loved her friends as though they were her family. We will miss her infectious laugh and beautiful smile. She loved life and tried to live it to the fullest. I will miss her every minute of every day.



She is survived by her four children, Belinda Roberts of CA, Doris Lawler of CA, Callie Lawler of AK, and LA and Samuel Young of CA; two sisters, Cecile Scossa and Georgia Kiewicz and one brother, Russell Scossa; all of NV; five grandchildren, Adam Rochon of CA, Jaymi Gepner of CA, Amanda Turner of ND, Heather Pitt of LA, Taylor Lawler of Soldotna and Shena Carroll of Anchorage, and 6 great-grandchildren.



She will be laid to rest next to her Father in the Family Plot in Genoa, Nevada and a portion of her ashes will be scattered in the Kenai River.



