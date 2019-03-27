Sophie Ann Grabowski, age 98, resident of Kenai and Soldotna, Alaska passed away on March 23, 2019. Born in North Carolina, she and her husband Edwin Grabowski homesteaded in Ninilchik in the 1950s. They moved with their family to Seattle, Washington in 1963, while Edwin was working in the king crab industry. She returned to the Kenai/Soldotna area in 2009 to rejoin family that was still here. Sophie is survived by her children: Mike Grabowski, Jordan Gray, Marq Grabowski, Lori Grabowski; grandchildren: Kari Grabowski, Aron Grabowski, Nathan Grabowski, Rachel Grabowski, Joy Bartlett and Wyatt Bartlett. A family memorial will be held at a later date.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 27, 2019