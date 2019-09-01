Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Stanley (Stan) Broyles, 67, of Anchorage, AK passed away on June 29, 2019.

He was born on April 15, 1952 to John and JoAnn Broyles in El Paso, Texas.

He attended East High School in Anchorage, AK.



Stan was married to Teresa Broyles on July 7, 1985; they were married for 34 special years.

Stan worked in several areas of the retail business, he had been employed at D and A super store in Soldotna, Carr's and Safeway of Anchorage, Kenai and Soldotna. His most enjoyable career was as a halibut charter captain and Kenai River guide. His passion was fishing for halibut and salmon. His greatest joy was listening to his children and playing with his grandchildren.



Stan is proceeded in death by his father John Broyles and brother Stephen Broyles.



Stan is survived by his wife, Teresa Broyles, his sons, Justin Broyles and Amber, of Soldotna, Stephen Broyles and Maura of Anchorage, daughters Carin Benson and Greg of Anchorage and Jocilen Broyles and Eugenie of Anchorage. Stan's grandchildren and the love of his life are Samuel Joy of Idaho, Rylan Broyles, Colbie Broyles, Ilaria Broyles, Isla Broyles and Mason Segovia of Anchorage. His mother JoAnn Broyles and Walter, siblings Sue Sauter and Jeff, John (Jack) Broyles, Stacy Broyles, Ron Broyles and Julie, along with many nephews and nieces.

He will be truly missed by his close friends Terry Gibson of Oregon, Mark Bauer and Alana of Anchorage, Mick Galic and Bev of Nevada and Walter Martin of Kenai.



At a later date with family and close friends we will be spreading his ashes in places special to him. A celebration of his life will follow the spreading of his ashes.



Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Sept. 1, 2019

