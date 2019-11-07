Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stephen Harry Hillyer. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory 35910 Jawle Street Soldotna , AK 99669 (907)-260-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Longtime Kenai resident Stephen Harry Hillyer, 85, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital from natural causes.

A celebration of his life will be 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Kenai Senior Center. His son, Joe F. Hillyer, will officiate. Military honor will be provided by the American Legion Post 20 and V.F.W. Post 10046.

Stephen was born Apr. 9, 1934 in Medford, Ore. He graduated from Covina High School. He furthered his education at AMP school, PRA school and Aviation Fundamentals. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy in the 142nd Fighter Squadron.

Stephen moved to Alaska in 1960 and lived in Fairbanks until 1980. He then moved to Anchorage and resided there until 1992, later he moved to Kenai.

Stephen worked as a draftsman, military housing coordinator, was self-employed and also a flight engineer.

He was a member of the Brethren church. He was also an historical artist, and the Seward Maritime Mission Ministry.

Stephen enjoyed model trains and was a student of the bible.

His family wrote, "Dad was a man of many talents, but the greatest gift he gave his family was leading us to salvation in Jesus Christ."

Stephen is survived by his wife, Margaret of Soldotna; children, William M. Hillyer of Seward, Kay E. Marcano of Salem, Ore., Jan A. Thies of Palmer, Guy K. Hillyer of Missouri, Brook A. Hillyer of Fairbanks, Joseph F. Hillyer of Soldotna, and Kimberly Davis of Fairbanks, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Longtime Kenai resident Stephen Harry Hillyer, 85, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital from natural causes.A celebration of his life will be 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Kenai Senior Center. His son, Joe F. Hillyer, will officiate. Military honor will be provided by the American Legion Post 20 and V.F.W. Post 10046.Stephen was born Apr. 9, 1934 in Medford, Ore. He graduated from Covina High School. He furthered his education at AMP school, PRA school and Aviation Fundamentals. He served honorably in the U.S. Navy in the 142nd Fighter Squadron.Stephen moved to Alaska in 1960 and lived in Fairbanks until 1980. He then moved to Anchorage and resided there until 1992, later he moved to Kenai.Stephen worked as a draftsman, military housing coordinator, was self-employed and also a flight engineer.He was a member of the Brethren church. He was also an historical artist, and the Seward Maritime Mission Ministry.Stephen enjoyed model trains and was a student of the bible.His family wrote, "Dad was a man of many talents, but the greatest gift he gave his family was leading us to salvation in Jesus Christ."Stephen is survived by his wife, Margaret of Soldotna; children, William M. Hillyer of Seward, Kay E. Marcano of Salem, Ore., Jan A. Thies of Palmer, Guy K. Hillyer of Missouri, Brook A. Hillyer of Fairbanks, Joseph F. Hillyer of Soldotna, and Kimberly Davis of Fairbanks, and many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Nov. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Navy World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close