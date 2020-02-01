Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Steve Prescott Stanton. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Celebration of Life 7:00 PM Our Lady of the Angels Catholic church Send Flowers Obituary

Steve Prescott Stanton, 67, passed peacefully the morning of January 24th, 2020 at Heritage Place in Soldotna, Alaska with his adoring wife Lucie by his side.A celebration of life is scheduled for Steve at Our Lady of the Angels Catholic church on Friday, March 6th at 7pm. An additional service will be held in Colebrook, NH in conjunction with his mother's burial in July.Steve was born in West Stewartstown, New Hampshire January 3rd, 1953 to Prescott John Stanton and Rachel Langlais. The eldest of four siblings he spent his formative years working on the dairy farm for Aunt Janice (Niece) and Albion (Albie), attended Colebrook Academy, and upon graduation in 1971 entered the Army branch of the armed services. He was stationed in Ft. Richardson, Alaska with the primary specialty of aircraft rotor and prop repairman and secondary specialty of helicopter repair. Steve was honorably discharged in 1974. In 1981 he joined the Alaska State Troopers, recruit class #35. Transferred to Anchorage Judicial Services in '84, Anchorage patrol in '87, Nome in '88, Soldotna drug unit in '91, Soldotna patrol in '96, and Soldotna Judicial Services in '98 where he remained. Retiring after 27 years of service on December 31st, 2007. Steve was an active member of Our Lady of the Angels Catholic Church, The Fraternal Order of Alaska State Troopers, Elks Lodge #2425 in Kenai, AK, and The Knights of Columbus. He loved to sing to and with his beautiful wife Lucie, couldn't get enough of John "The Duke" Wayne, was a diehard New England Patriots fan, an avid reader and lover of the Western genre, travelling abroad, and of course Hallmark movies.Steve is survived by his wife of 45 years Lucie, their eldest son Prescott and spouse Jackie, their new born son Deckard in Essex Junction, VT, son Bryce in Kenai, AK, son Kyle and spouse Angel and their children Madison, Alijah, and Hunter in Kenai, AK, his sister Shirley and spouse Ron Dupuis in Goffstown, NH, his brother Walter and children Alyssa and Brianna in Kenai, AK, , sister in-law Lori Stanton-Myers and her son Christopher in Statesville, NC, nephew Rory Stanton in Jacksonville, FL, niece Jennifer Carter Loflin in Statesville, NC, nephew Joseph Carter in Union Groove, NC, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.His father Prescott John Stanton, Mother Rachel Langlais, and brother Edwin Stanton precede him in death.Memorial donations may be made to the Fraternal Order of Alaska State Troopers (F.O.A.S.T) at 245 West Fifth Ave, Suite 113 Anchorage, Ak 99501, or to the Kenai Animal Shelter at 510 North Willow Street Kenai Alaska 99611.

