1/1
Susan Corine Stephenson
1947 - 2020
Susan Corine Stephenson, aged 73, of Sterling passed away after a battle with cancer at St. Elais Specialty Hospital on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
Susan was born to George Dower and Gabrielle Imogene (Blagg) Rastall on Thursday, March 27, 1947 in Berea, Ohio.
Susan is remembered as a loving wife and mother and a good friend. She loved her Shih Tzu puppies, travelling, books and Alabama football. Roll Tide.
She is survived by her loving husband, Richard Totten of Sterling; daughter, Heather Stephenson of San Diego, California and mother-in-law, Mary Lou Totten of Sterling.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Susan's name may be given to Friends of Pets, PO Box 240981 Anchorage, AK 99524

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
July 24, 2020
Sue,
Was a great big sister, she would stop the older boys from picking on me.
Then tell them she was the only one to beat me up lol
Sue was funny too
Will miss her immensely
She’s with mom and dad and Floyd
Bet quite funny
Staff (little brat)
Mike was worse he he
Staff radtall
Brother
