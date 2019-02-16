Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Sterling resident, Mrs. Suzanne Pittavino Weigner, 67, died Friday, Feb. 8, 2019 at her home in Sterling with her family by her side.



Private services will be held at a later date.



Suzanne was born March 3, 1951 in Mount Pleasant, Pennsylvania. She moved to Alaska in 1995 living in Sterling. Suzanne along with her husband, operated Weinger's Backcountry Guiding and Otter Trail Dog Boarding for many years. She was affiliated with the Calvary Baptist Church in Kenai. Suzanne also loved her dogs, which was her passion. She was also an avid hiker and loved canoeing.



She was preceded in death by her father, John Pittavino and brother, Stanley Pittavino.



She is survived by her husband, W. Mark Weigner of Sterling; mother, Mabel Pittavino of Zelienople, PA; brothers, Rodney Pittavino of N. Huntingdon, PA and Bentley Pittavino of Hookstown, PA; step-son, W. Mark Weigner, Jr. of Quakertown, PA; step-daughter, Heidi Long of Wasilla; 5 nephews and 2 nieces and 7 step-granddaughters.



Memorial donations may be made in memory of Suzanne to The Moody Bible Institute – 820 N. LaSalle Blvd – Chicago, IL 60610 or to Paws with A Cause –



