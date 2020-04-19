Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tammera Lee (Burgess) DeMello. View Sign Service Information Funeral service 2:00 PM Deer Park Woodland Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Born in Renton, Washington and raised between Arizona, Utah and in Soldotna, Alaska where she met her husband of 30 years. She eventually settled with her family in Deer Park, WA in 2013. Her marriage was one of true love and companionship through some tough times, but never wavered in her love for her husband and family. She was a true best friend, soulmate and awaits to be reunited with her husband in Heaven.

Tammera was a loving and compassionate person, a truly adored friend to many but mostly a "Superstar" of a mom who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Her life was a living example of love and charity, seeking to help others and comfort them in their times of need and never seeking anything in return or any recognition. 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; beareth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.

Tammera is survived by her husband Regan, sons Rylan, Kayden, Spencer and Conner. Daughters Aubrie and Hope and grandson Preston as well as her six sisters, Lisa, Mellie, Teresa, Amanda, Lacy, and Shasta.

It is with a heavy heart to announce that Tammera Lee Burgess DeMello passed away on Friday March 27th 2020 at the age of 48 following a long 3-year battle with breast cancer Born in Renton, Washington and raised between Arizona, Utah and in Soldotna, Alaska where she met her husband of 30 years. She eventually settled with her family in Deer Park, WA in 2013. Her marriage was one of true love and companionship through some tough times, but never wavered in her love for her husband and family. She was a true best friend, soulmate and awaits to be reunited with her husband in Heaven.Tammera was a loving and compassionate person, a truly adored friend to many but mostly a "Superstar" of a mom who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. Her life was a living example of love and charity, seeking to help others and comfort them in their times of need and never seeking anything in return or any recognition. 1 Corinthians 13:4-7 Charity suffereth long, and is kind; charity envieth not; charity vaunteth not itself, is not puffed up, doth not behave itself unseemly, seeketh not her own, is not easily provoked, thinketh no evil; rejoiceth not in iniquity, but rejoiceth in the truth; beareth all things, hopeth all things, endureth all things.Tammera is survived by her husband Regan, sons Rylan, Kayden, Spencer and Conner. Daughters Aubrie and Hope and grandson Preston as well as her six sisters, Lisa, Mellie, Teresa, Amanda, Lacy, and Shasta.Funeral services will be held April 25th 2:00pm PST at Deer Park Woodland Cemetery. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Apr. 19, 2020

