Terrance Michael "Terry" Mahan
1958 - 2020
Terrance Michael "Terry" Mahan passed away unexpectedly on September 6, 2020. His unexpected death has caused much heartache to all who knew and loved him.

There will be a memory tribute to Terry celebration of life September 19 at 2 o'clock picnic area right past Tustumena school, follow the balloons

Terry was born on October 31,1958 in Fosston, Minn. to Michael and Mavis Mahan.

The Mahan family moved to Soldotna, Alaska in June of 1961. Terry grew up in Alaska with 5 sisters, Kristine, Connie, Lori, Trina, and Tasha.

He was a logger with his dad. He also worked on oil rigs in Alaska and owned semi-trucks and drove all over across the lower 48, but above all he was a commercial fisherman. He loved fishing on Cook Inlet, as it made him feel at peace.

Terry married Cheryl Martin in, Alaska and they had 2 children.

He grew up hunting as a way of life and truly enjoyed it. He loved music and could always be heard singing /humming a tune or calling his kids to tell them about a song or band he just heard.

He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Mahan, his sister's, Lori Cline, Trina Mahan and Kristine Mapes.

Terry is survived by his son, Reese Mahan of Bemidji, Minn., and Reese's 3 children, Josh, Aaron, and Hannah. He is also survived by his daughter, Bonnie Dickson and her husband, Jon, of Bemidji, Minn. and their son, Jagger. Terry loved his family very much and he loved being a grandpa.

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
