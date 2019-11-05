Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Duane Johnson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Terry Duane Johnson



Kenai Peninsula resident, Terry Duane Johnson, died September 20, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital

with his family by his side. He was 81.

Terry was born July 20, 1938 to Glen and Marie Johnson in Ione, Washington. He graduated high school

in Walla Walla, Washington and worked odd jobs until enlisting in the United States Army in 1960.

Terry completed his basic training at Fort Dix in Trenton, New Jersey. He specialized in mechanics and

received an "expert "rating for the M-14 rifle. He served 3 years, including serving overseas in Germany

before being honorably discharged in 1963 at Fort Ord, California.

Terry married the love of his life, Jeannetta (Moore) Johnson, just before shipping out to Germany.

After being discharged from the Army they settled in Spokane where Terry participated in the local stock

car races. He grew a passion for racing and loved it all of his life.

In the 70's Terry and his family moved to Montana where he worked as a Service Manager for Chrysler.

They spent time in Missoula and Helena. It is there that he taught his 3 boys to hunt and fish and enjoy

his love of being on the water, boating and water skiing.

Terry and Jeanetta were persuaded to move to Alaska in 1983 by friends who had done the same.

When they arrived, they both found jobs immediately. Terry went to work for A-1 Enterprises and

worked there until he retired in 2008.

Terry is survived by his wife Jeanetta Johnson, brother, Don Johnson of Spokane, Washington, sons

Kevin (Kelly) Johnson of Missoula, Montana and Robert "Bob" Johnson of Soldotna, Alaska,

grandchildren Duane, Ian, Kenny, Brandon and Zachary and several great grandchildren.

He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Terry is preceded in death by his son, Alan Johnson, his sister, Sue Nelson and daughter-in-law Sandy

Johnson (Robert).

