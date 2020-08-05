1/1
Terry Lou (Smith) Patten
1948 - 2020
Longtime Kenai resident Mrs. Terry Lou (Smith) Patten, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Providence Alaska Medical Center due to natural causes, not COVID-19.

Terry was born Jan. 1, 1948 in Elma, Wash. She moved to Alaska in 1991 and lived in Wasilla, Anchorage and eventually settled in Kenai.

She loved doing arts and crafts, painting, calligraphy, quilting and other sewing projects.

Terry was preceded in death by her mom, Ruth Smith, her dad, Robert Smith and her daughter, Janice Patten Dukes.

She is survived by her husband, three siblings, three children, 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and too many other family members to name.

Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

Published in Peninsula Clarion on Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
