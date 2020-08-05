Longtime Kenai resident Mrs. Terry Lou (Smith) Patten, 72, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Providence Alaska Medical Center due to natural causes, not COVID-19.



Terry was born Jan. 1, 1948 in Elma, Wash. She moved to Alaska in 1991 and lived in Wasilla, Anchorage and eventually settled in Kenai.



She loved doing arts and crafts, painting, calligraphy, quilting and other sewing projects.



Terry was preceded in death by her mom, Ruth Smith, her dad, Robert Smith and her daughter, Janice Patten Dukes.



She is survived by her husband, three siblings, three children, 10 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild, and too many other family members to name.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store