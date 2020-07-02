Theodore "Ted" Eugene McKenney, "Pastor Ted," "Coach," "Grampy," "Dad," and mentor to many, made it safely Home on June 24, 2020. He was 64 years old. He passed away in the home he built in Sterling, Alaska with his family around him.

Ted was born in North Platte, Nebraska on August 29, 1955 and grew up in Portland, Oregon. In college he became a world class runner and his coaches began talking about the Olympic trials. A collision with a drunk driver put an end to that dream, so he came to Alaska in 1976 for summer ministry at Solid Rock Bible Camp in Soldotna.

There the loves of his life intersected: Outdoor adventures, sharing God's love with young people, and meeting his future wife, Valerie Porte. He began working full-time at Solid Rock in 1981 and became Executive Director in 1996. He led the Ministry until he retired in November 2019. Ted also served on the national board of Christian Camps and Conferences Association until December 2019.

Ted coached cross-country running for Cook Inlet Academy, Skyview High School, and then SoHi, for 35 years, bringing many teams to State, and many runners to the podium. He directed Solid Rock's Running Camp, and was known for cheering for runners across the state, regardless of school affiliation.

Everyone who knew Ted knows that his greatest joy was teaching about a good God who loves every person. He did this from the podium as pastor of Peninsula Bible Fellowship, at staff meetings and chapels at Solid Rock Bible Camp, and through his words and actions as a legendary running coach. Everywhere Ted went he was greeted by team members, campers, parents, and South-central Alaska's ministry community.

Ted is survived by his wife of 42 years, Valerie Porte McKenney; his children Carrie Setian (Matthew), Crystal McKenney, Courtney Procter (Noah), Corin McKenney (Megan Weston), and grandchildren Adren, Isaac, and Eve Setian; Catherine Valentine; Katherine, Jordan, Zekari, Allison, Daniel, Tom, and Elijah Schwartz; Owen and Lucy Procter; and Felix McKenney. Also his mother Marlene McKenney and sister Rosalie Hassett

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to "Coach McKenney's Running Team" a fund to provide running shoes for Alaskan athletes in need administered by Solid Rock Ministries, Inc.

A memorial service will be held on July 3 at 3:00 at Cook Inlet Academy.

