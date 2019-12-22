Kenai resident, Mrs. Theresa Leavitt, 67, died Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital in Soldotna.
A Memorial service will be held 2:00 p.m. Friday, December 27, 2019 at Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory – 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy – Kenai.
Theresa was born Aug. 21, 1952 in Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska. She graduated high school in Fairbanks, Alaska. She was born and raised in Fairbanks and lived in Kotzebue, Anchorage and finally Kenai. She loved painting and music.
She is survived by her sons, Ronald Leavitt of Kenai, Wesley Leavitt of Anchorage and Webster Leavitt of Anchorage and daughter, Jacqueline Leavitt of Kenai.
