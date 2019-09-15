Kasilof resident Thomas R. Payment, 79, passed away Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 at Providence Alaska Medical Center in Anchorage.
No services are planned at this time.
Tom was born July 18, 1940 in Grand Rapids, Minn. He grew up and attended high school there.
He was a member of the Catholic Church and enjoyed fishing.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents and a brother.
He is survived by his wife, Lona payment of Kasilof; and daughters, Connie Hamilton and Tammy Pharris, both of Kenai; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Sept. 15, 2019