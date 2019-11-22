Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tilde Richey. View Sign Service Information Our Lady Of Angels 225 S Spruce St Kenai, AK 99611 (907) 283-4555 Send Flowers Obituary

Tilde (Trauth) Richey



Tilde (Trauth) Richey a longtime resident of Kenai, Alaska died November 9, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital, Soldotna, Alaska. She was ninety four years old.



Matilde Rosa Trauth "Tilde" was born October, 1925 in Zweibrucken, Germany the second daughter of Vinzenz Trauth and Rosa (Piatti) Trauth. Although remaining a citizen of Germany she was a permanent resident of the United States residing in California, initially and later in Anchorage and Kenai, Alaska.



She was preceded in death by her parents Vinzenz and Rosa (Piatti) Trauth and older sister Amelie Trauth, all of Zweibrucken, Germany; parent-in-law, Robert Rusaw Richey and Jean Cameron (Forbes) Richey, sister-in-law, Jane (Richey) Aveni of California.



She is survived by her husband, Robert (Bob) A. Richey, friend, companion, and husband of thirty eight years, who remains a resident of Kenai and currently residing at Riverside Assisted Living in Soldotna. She is also survived by sister-in- law June (Richey) Brooks and family, Orlando, Florida; and the Kevin Aveni family of Sunland, California. She leaves behind special friends; the Kivi family of North Kenai; the Bielefeld family of Kenai and Anchorage; the Johnston/ McDermott family of Soldotna: and the Kretschmer and Fehl families, and Sister Jakobe Schmid of Germany.



Tilde, along with her family, and her home town of Zweibrucken near the German-French border were not spared the ravishes of war as a teenager and young woman. As a resilient and strong young women with an eye to the future following the war, she was a resident/participant in the post war rebuilding of Zweibrucken. She would later seek a new life abroad while always keeping the memory of her native Germany in her heart.



Tilde and her husband Robert first met while Robert was stationed in Germany at the Kaserene Base, with the US Army from 1954 to 1956. Tilde was a librarian at the international library in Zweibrucken where they met. She later immigrated to the United States, in 1958 and was sponsored as a new immigrant by the Richey family, immigrating initially to California and later moving to Anchorage, Alaska and then to Kenai several years later. Following his active military duty in Germany, Robert returned to California and was later stationed in College, Alaska with the US Air Reserve where he also attended the University of Alaska, Fairbanks. Tilde and he stayed in contact and later reunited while Tilde was living, studying and working in Anchorage after 1962. Tilde worked for the Anchorage Times newspaper and was said to be working on photo copy at the "Anchorage Times" when the 1964 earth quake struck.



Several years later Tilde relocated to Kenai, Alaska where Robert, after graduating from University of Alaska and seasonal ranger employment at Mt. Mckinley NP, landed seasonal employment and later a permanent assistant manager/pilot position with the Kenai National Moose Range in Kenai.



Tilde would become a fifty year resident of Kenai, Alaska where she became a long time employee for Alaska Commercial Company and later Nordstroms and Robert continued his employment with Kenai National Moose Range.

Robert and Tilde were united in marriage in Homer, Alaska in 1981 after a twenty year courtship and would also have a second ceremony in Germany the same year.



Tilde touched many lives through her work, church, employment, travel, and Robert's tenure at the Kenai National Wildlife Refuge.



Tilde had many experiences on the Kenai and throughout Alaska participating in the many opportunities, adventures , growth, and challenges of the new state and thriving Kenai Peninsula.



Tilde and Robert were long time members of the Our Lady of The Angels, Catholic church, in Kenai, Alaska and Tilde was also a volunteer with the parish clothing program.



Through the years, Tilde nurtured her new friends in Alaska and old friends in Germany alike. While living in Alaska, Tilde traveled often to Germany maintaining contact with friends and family.



Tilde retired in 1988. She and Robert who retired from Kenai Refuge in 1990 experienced a long, healthy, and active retirement with many adventures and travels in Alaska, Canada, the lower 48 states, and Europe. They loved to go on extended trips in their motor home and closer to home in Bob's airplane.



In the early days, they were probably one the few people to ever car-camp in Alaska in a Porsche coup that Robert purchased in Germany and had shipped to Alaska in 1971.



Tilde, a true daughter of the Rhineland area of western Germany loved the out doors, camping, spring flowers, classical music, a glass of fine wine, cooking, a fast ride in Robert's Porsche 911T coup, good books, tea with friends, and sunsets. In particular, she enjoyed the view of Cook Inlet, Mt. Redoubt, and the Alaska-Aleutian Range at sunset from their Cook Inlet bluff home of 40 years. From her first apartment in Anchorage to her Cook Inlet bluff home north of Kenai, Tilde was never far from a Cook Inlet sunset. Her traditional German cookies that she always had on hand and gave as gifts during the holidays were legendary among friends and family. Her traditional recipes the subject of considerable envy remain a secret. Tilde also loved to fly as a passenger in small aircraft well in to her senior years and she could do so often with her own personal pilot, husband, Robert in his trusty Beechcraft Bonanza airplane. Visiting Alaska's remote towns, and villages; and exploring, site seeing, and camping all over Alaska were favorite pass times.



Tilde Trauth Richey and the Trauth family have been generous philanthropist for worthy programs in Germany and together established the Tilde Trauth-Richey Stiftung (Endowment), a charitable foundation providing financial support for youth educational, musical, sports, welfare, and religious programs and organizations in her native Germany.



Tilde and husband have also provided for future support for Alaska church youth, and aviation safety programs.



Robert Richey who survives, and Tilde's many friends would like to thank the employees and volunteers of Central Peninsula Hospital, Heritage Place, Riverside Assisted Living, Father Patrick (Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church), Access Alaska, and the No One Dies Alone (NODA) volunteer program at the hospital for the care and support they provided our dear Tilde during the the last year and the sunset of her journey.



A memorial service and celebration of the life of Tilde Trauth Richey will be announced at a later date. Any remembrances or memorials that friends would like to share with Robert (Bob) Richey may be sent to Robert Richey, PO Box 611, Kenai, Ak 99611.



