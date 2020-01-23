Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Todd Andrew Wilson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TODD ANDREW WILSON



On June 20, 1971, 6 year old Todd Wilson, with his Mother Dolores and

brother Scott, arrived in Cooper Landing, AK, at Hamilton's Place,

joining his father, Mark Wilson and older brother Mark.



Todd grew up in Cooper Landing, graduating from Seward High School

where he was known as a tough wrestler and was well-liked by many

friends.



He went on to Chemeketa College where he took up first aid and

paramedic training, leading to working with the Cooper Landing

Ambulance and EMT Squad, and as Acting Fire Chief for many years.

He returned to his family's business, Hamiltons Place, as a tow-truck

operator. The family business was sold in 2013 and his parents, Mark

R. and Dolores Wilson, moved to Laughlin, NV. Todd was visiting them

when he suffered a massive heart attack and died on January 12, 2013,

at age 54, at Sunrise Hospital, Las Vegas, NV.



Todd was preceded in death by a brother, Mark A. Wilson. He is

survived by his parents, Mark R. and Dolores Wilson; a daughter,

Michaela (Jordan) Cox, Oregon; a grandson Mark Andrew Wilson ;a

brother Scott and wife, Marlene , nieces Meghan (Jake) Reynolds (NV)

and Bryana (Daniel) White (AK), Katlyn White (AK), numerous aunts,

uncles and cousins. He is greatly missed by his family and many friends.



No services are planned at this time. TODD ANDREW WILSONOn June 20, 1971, 6 year old Todd Wilson, with his Mother Dolores andbrother Scott, arrived in Cooper Landing, AK, at Hamilton's Place,joining his father, Mark Wilson and older brother Mark.Todd grew up in Cooper Landing, graduating from Seward High Schoolwhere he was known as a tough wrestler and was well-liked by manyfriends.He went on to Chemeketa College where he took up first aid andparamedic training, leading to working with the Cooper LandingAmbulance and EMT Squad, and as Acting Fire Chief for many years.He returned to his family's business, Hamiltons Place, as a tow-truckoperator. The family business was sold in 2013 and his parents, MarkR. and Dolores Wilson, moved to Laughlin, NV. Todd was visiting themwhen he suffered a massive heart attack and died on January 12, 2013,at age 54, at Sunrise Hospital, Las Vegas, NV.Todd was preceded in death by a brother, Mark A. Wilson. He issurvived by his parents, Mark R. and Dolores Wilson; a daughter,Michaela (Jordan) Cox, Oregon; a grandson Mark Andrew Wilson ;abrother Scott and wife, Marlene , nieces Meghan (Jake) Reynolds (NV)and Bryana (Daniel) White (AK), Katlyn White (AK), numerous aunts,uncles and cousins. He is greatly missed by his family and many friends.No services are planned at this time. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Jan. 23, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close