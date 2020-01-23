TODD ANDREW WILSON
On June 20, 1971, 6 year old Todd Wilson, with his Mother Dolores and
brother Scott, arrived in Cooper Landing, AK, at Hamilton's Place,
joining his father, Mark Wilson and older brother Mark.
Todd grew up in Cooper Landing, graduating from Seward High School
where he was known as a tough wrestler and was well-liked by many
friends.
He went on to Chemeketa College where he took up first aid and
paramedic training, leading to working with the Cooper Landing
Ambulance and EMT Squad, and as Acting Fire Chief for many years.
He returned to his family's business, Hamiltons Place, as a tow-truck
operator. The family business was sold in 2013 and his parents, Mark
R. and Dolores Wilson, moved to Laughlin, NV. Todd was visiting them
when he suffered a massive heart attack and died on January 12, 2013,
at age 54, at Sunrise Hospital, Las Vegas, NV.
Todd was preceded in death by a brother, Mark A. Wilson. He is
survived by his parents, Mark R. and Dolores Wilson; a daughter,
Michaela (Jordan) Cox, Oregon; a grandson Mark Andrew Wilson ;a
brother Scott and wife, Marlene , nieces Meghan (Jake) Reynolds (NV)
and Bryana (Daniel) White (AK), Katlyn White (AK), numerous aunts,
uncles and cousins. He is greatly missed by his family and many friends.
No services are planned at this time.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Jan. 23, 2020