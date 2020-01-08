Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Gene Davis. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM The Albatross Kenai , AK View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tommy Gene Davis age 67 passed away in Soldotna, AK on November 18, 2019. He was born to Jim and Joan Davis on January 8, 1952 in Amarillo, Texas. As a kid, Tom helped cattle ranch with his parents in the 50's on Sitkinak Island. He attended and graduated Herford High School, Herford, Texas in 1971. Tom moved back to Kenai in 1976 with Connie to start a family and live his Alaskan Dream. He worked for Udelhoven Oil Services from 1981 until retirement in 2015. Tom loved fishing, hunting, riding his Harley, and working with his hands. He was preceded in death by his parent Jim and Joan Davis, and his brother Jamie Davis. Tom is survived by his wife of 46 years, Connie Davis of Sterling, AK, daughter, Cindy Josephson and her husband Steve of Kasilof, AK, grandkids, James, Iyla, and Josie of Kasilof, AK, niece, Charity Davis of Austin, TX, brother, Chuck Davis of Soldotna, AK and a lifelong friend, Tilford C. Norvell and his wife Robyn of Soldotna, AK. A celebration of Tom's life will be held on January 11, 2020 from 1-3pm at The Albatross in Kenai, AK, and a reception will follow. His ashes will be scattered with his family at one of his favorite places, Chrome Bay, AK. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Jan. 8, 2020

