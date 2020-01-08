Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tommy Ray Nicholson Sr. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Soldotna resident Tommy Ray Nicholson, Sr. passed away on Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019 at home in from a long battle with kidney failure surrounded by his loved ones.



A celebration of his life will be held at a later date



Tommy was born Dec. 2, 1953 to Albert Hugh & Willie Mae Nicholson in Vicksburg, Ms.



He served his country in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He moved his family to Alaska in the early 1990's



Tommy had an adventuresome life, growing up on the banks of the Mississippi river in Vicksburg. He was an avid fisherman and hunter. The enjoyed hunting deer and wild hogs, fishing for catfish in the Mississippi and fishing for halibut and salmon in Alaska. He prospected for gold around the state of Alaska. Tom enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren camping, fishing and hunting.



He belonged to the Harley Davidson motorcycle club and the Gold wing club and was an honorary member of the Iron Warriors. As an avid motorcycle rider, he enjoyed riding around the state of Alaska as well as Canada and the lower states with friends. Tommy made many trips from Soldotna, Alaska to Mississippi making the trip in 5 days. With his love of travel, he traveled most of the United States and met many interesting people.



He was loved and admired by many and will be greatly missed.



Tommy is survived by his wife, Mary Nicholson; mother, Willie Mae Wooten; daughter, Tammy Nicholson-Griffith; son, Tommy Nicholson Jr.; daughter, Timmie Norris; son, Thomas Nicholson; daughter, Thomasina Nicholson; 12 Grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild.



