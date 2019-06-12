Kenai resident Toni Rebecca DeMello, 41, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Central Peninsula Hospital after a long battle with cancer.
A celebration of her life will be 6 p.m. Saturday, June 22, at Soldotna Church of God. A potluck will follow at 600 Maple St., Kenai.
Toni was born Oct. 14, 1977 in Soldotna.
Her favorite thing in life was being a mother.
She was preceded in death by her father, Patrick David Daniels in March 1992.
Toni is survived by her husband, Jason Lloyd DeMello of Kenai; son, Jason Patrick "J.J." DeMello of Kenai; daughters, Hailey Jay DeMello of Florida and Kailey May "Nani" DeMello of Kenai; her mother, Anna Edna Reid Strunk of Kenai; stepfather, Peter Mitchell Strunk of Kenai; sisters, Mary Ann Savage and Bridget Marie Wimberly, both of Kenai; brothers, Don Leigh Middagh III of Alabama and Tyler Jason Strunk of Kenai.
Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on June 12, 2019