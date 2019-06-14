Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tori Lynn Verba. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Tori Lynn Verba, born August 20, 2005 lived each day in the moment until being taken too early on June 10th. She was born in Soldotna, AK to Nathan and Rachael Verba, sister to Mollee and Alex. She will be remembered as the girl with a big heart that loved life. Tori lived each day to the fullest. Though being a small, petite, little lady, she never let that stand in her way. Always willing to try new adventures, able to take apart a snow machine, excel in sports and school. She did everything with a spunky 'can do attitude'. She shared her love of sports with her sisters, constantly asking them to kick a soccer ball or pass the volleyball. Tori thought of everyone as her friend, always putting a smile on people's faces. She had a generous heart and was willing to share with anyone. She was happiest when she was making something for someone or giving a gift. Tori will always be remembered for being a truly special girl in our lives.

Proceeded in death by her great-grandparents Leonard & Ayrelou Farke, Antone and Dorothy Verba, William Hart, and Jess & Edna Evans. She is survived by her parents and sisters of Sterling, AK. Her Nana and Papa, Steve and Marlys Verba, Grandma Sherry and Grandpa Jess Evans, Great Grandma Hart. Uncles and Aunts, Justin, (Ann), Ethan, Devan, Kaitlyn and Hayden; Aaron, (Angel), Lucas, Kayden, Cody and Weston; Jared (Sara), Zachary and Breanna; Noelle, (John), Ava and Miranda; Katie, Austin; Anne (Dan), Emma and Owen, Jesse (Jen) Serena, Keegan, and Jaxon, Ethan (Jenna) Sophia, Madelyn, Olivia and Isabella; Charlie, Kaadence, Viviann, Christian, Carter and Bentley; Annie Hart, Ruthi Riley and numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss her.

Please join us for two separate opportunities to celebrate her life. There is a Youth Prayer Service Friday June 14th at 3pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic church. A Celebration of Life for Tori will be Saturday June 15th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 1pm followed by a reception in Fireweed Hall.

In Lieu of flowers the Tori Verba Memorial Sports Fund is being set up through Bridges Community Resource Network, Inc. Donations may be mailed to Bridges, Inc. at Box 1612 Soldotna, AK. 99669 or make a donation at any Wells Fargo Bank location into the Tori Verba Memorial Sports Fund. The funds will support local students play sports that Tori loved. Tori Lynn Verba, born August 20, 2005 lived each day in the moment until being taken too early on June 10th. She was born in Soldotna, AK to Nathan and Rachael Verba, sister to Mollee and Alex. She will be remembered as the girl with a big heart that loved life. Tori lived each day to the fullest. Though being a small, petite, little lady, she never let that stand in her way. Always willing to try new adventures, able to take apart a snow machine, excel in sports and school. She did everything with a spunky 'can do attitude'. She shared her love of sports with her sisters, constantly asking them to kick a soccer ball or pass the volleyball. Tori thought of everyone as her friend, always putting a smile on people's faces. She had a generous heart and was willing to share with anyone. She was happiest when she was making something for someone or giving a gift. Tori will always be remembered for being a truly special girl in our lives.Proceeded in death by her great-grandparents Leonard & Ayrelou Farke, Antone and Dorothy Verba, William Hart, and Jess & Edna Evans. She is survived by her parents and sisters of Sterling, AK. Her Nana and Papa, Steve and Marlys Verba, Grandma Sherry and Grandpa Jess Evans, Great Grandma Hart. Uncles and Aunts, Justin, (Ann), Ethan, Devan, Kaitlyn and Hayden; Aaron, (Angel), Lucas, Kayden, Cody and Weston; Jared (Sara), Zachary and Breanna; Noelle, (John), Ava and Miranda; Katie, Austin; Anne (Dan), Emma and Owen, Jesse (Jen) Serena, Keegan, and Jaxon, Ethan (Jenna) Sophia, Madelyn, Olivia and Isabella; Charlie, Kaadence, Viviann, Christian, Carter and Bentley; Annie Hart, Ruthi Riley and numerous great aunts, uncles and cousins who will miss her.Please join us for two separate opportunities to celebrate her life. There is a Youth Prayer Service Friday June 14th at 3pm at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic church. A Celebration of Life for Tori will be Saturday June 15th at Our Lady of Perpetual Help at 1pm followed by a reception in Fireweed Hall.In Lieu of flowers the Tori Verba Memorial Sports Fund is being set up through Bridges Community Resource Network, Inc. Donations may be mailed to Bridges, Inc. at Box 1612 Soldotna, AK. 99669 or make a donation at any Wells Fargo Bank location into the Tori Verba Memorial Sports Fund. The funds will support local students play sports that Tori loved. Published in The Peninsula Clarion on June 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close