Travis Ann Baker, went to be with the Lord on April 22, 2020. Providence Hospital, Anchorage, Alaska



She will be laid to rest at Angelus Memorial Park in Anchorage, Alaska but due to COVID-19 directives on the size of gatherings, the family has decided to postpone a celebration of her amazing life until mandates are lifted.



Travis was born in International Falls, Minnesota on May 27, 1939 to Edwin F. Dahl and Alice True (Larson) Dahl. She attended Falls High School and later graduated from Littlefork High School in 1957. She moved to Alaska on April 27, 1964, exactly one month before the '64 quake. She worked downtown Anchorage as a waitress at Bernice's Cafe,The D&D, and The Cheechako. In 1967, she married Richard Wayne Baker and they moved to Eagle River. In 1983, they moved to Sterling, Alaska and she has resided in the Longmere Lake area for the past 37 years.



Without a doubt her heart revolved around her family. Everything she did was to make life better for those she loved. Even her hobbies were ultimately done for them. Working on her flowers in the greenhouse and time she spent working in her yard meant a nice place for the grandkids to play. The time she enjoyed quilting turned into a chance to make loved ones a special gift. And one and all benefited from her love of cooking and baking! When anyone stopped by for a visit there was a cup of coffee and a plate of cookies on the table before you could even sit down. She opened her house to loved ones and strangers and made each person feel they were special. There was no question about her gift from the Lord...hospitality...and you only had to go to her house one time and you would feel it!



Holiday traditions always revolved around her desire to make everything just a little more special. Valentine's Day started the year with chocolates and sugar cookies and St. Patrick's Day was always corned beef and cabbage. Easter was met with marshmallow logs, sugared eggs and, of course, creamed eggs on toast. Memorial Day, 4th of July and Labor Day were always an excuse for a BBQ with her legendary potato salad and baked beans. If you happened to stop by her house on the first big snowfall of the year, you would be met with the smell of homemade bread. Halloween ushered in popcorn balls and caramel apples to go with chili, rice and a piece of cornbread, because of course, the kids needed something warm after they were out in the cold trick-or-treating! Thanksgiving was simply amazing with all the traditional favorites made with a little extra love and served with homemade lefse a huge piece of pie! December was her month of daily baking. She knew each ones favorite Christmas goodie and made them to have in the freezer just in case you came down to see her for the holidays! You could open her freezer and see gallon jars filled to the brim with every cookie imaginable! And New Year's Eve would start the year over again with polish sausage and sauerkraut. Traditions we've all come to love!



"Most importantly, above all else, was her belief that the only thing that really matters in this world is a relationship with the Lord and the salvation of her children, grandchildren and those she loved. Mom was the definition of what a mother should be, with her example of unwavering support, self-sacrificing actions and unconditional love. She showed of the love of Christ, not just in words but in deeds.



Travis was preceded in death by her Husband, Richard W. Baker; Father, Edwin F. Dahl; Mother, Alice True (Larson) Dahl; Sister, Margaret Sartain; Brother, Claude Dahl; Twin babies, John and Mary Morin.



She is survived by her sons, John Morin of Wasilla, AK, Patrick "Rocky" Morin of Palmer, AK, daughters, Toni Rae (Morin) Fisher (Curt) of Nampa, ID, Kim Baker-Minogue (Michael) of Sterling, AK, brother, Curt Dahl of Eagle River, AK, sister, Trudy Bouslaugh of Wasilla, AK, and numerous Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Nieces and Nephews.

