On Monday, February 4, 2019, Trevor Donell Shields, son, brother, and uncle, passed away after a long illness. Trevor will forever be remembered by his parents, Donald and Jan Shields, and by his brothers and sister; Micah (Shawna), Noah (Danielle), and Kara (Joshua). He will also be remembered with great fondness by his numerous nephews, nieces and extended family and dear friends.



Born in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, December 23, 1973, Trevor moved with his parents to Anchorage, Alaska in August 1975. Entering the care of Hope Cottages in 1979, Trevor continued to be involved in his family's lives throughout his life. Trevor attended and participated in the immersion program for special needs students at Diamond High School, graduating from there in 1994. I 2006, he moved to Kenai to be near his family, who had relocated there some years previously. He remained under the care of Hope Community Services until his death.



Trevor will always be well remembered for his sunny disposition and bright smile, his big hug to those who asked, his love of animals, Country Gospel music, adventures with his team of caregivers, attending church with his family and of course visiting his brother's shop for a cup of coffee.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 4pm on Sunday, February 17, at Peninsula Christian Center, 161 Farnsworth Blvd, Soldotna, Pastor John Watson officiating. Trevor's ashes will be buried at Kenai Cemetery on the graves of Glenn and Shirley Bragg. Trevor's gravestone will read: "Reunited with his beloved grandparents." Those who so desire may make memorial donations in memory of Trevor to Don Shields, 42737 Sterling Hwy, Soldotna, AK 99669.

161 Farnsworth Blvd

Soldotna, AK 99669

