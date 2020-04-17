Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Valerie Ann Jacobson. View Sign Service Information Peninsula Memorial Chapel 5839 Kenai Spur Hwy. Kenai , AK 99611 (907)-283-3333 Send Flowers Obituary

Valerie was born and raised in Port Heron Michigan.

Valerie is preceded in death by daughter Julie and son james, son-in-law William Hadley Moore of Arizona.

She is survived by daughter Jennifer Moore, grandkids Alyssa, Kiel, Amie, Kelley, Hadley, and Hanna of Arizona; son Dale Bowman and wife Jennifer, grandhcildren Providence, and Calvin of Ad, Michigan; brother Bob Wessel and wife Linda of Port Heron, Michigan; Helen, Butch, Michael, Kathy Wessel and many cousins, all of Palmer, Alaska; Cousin Penny Baker of Florida; her best friend Linda Ashley of Kenai; Carol Wiggen of Anchorage; Ralph Wellborn and family of Kenai, Alaska.

Valerie has many more relatives and friends all over the US who loved her and will miss her very much.

Valerie wore many hats in her lifetime. She was a city girl, but moved to Alaska in 1976 and lived in the bush for 2 years in a one room cabin, where she split wood, ran dog sleds, and helped rebuild a T-cart airplane in the Peter Creek Area. Valerie then moved to Anchorage, went to school to become and work as an accountant, before moving to Soldotna to work at the KPB as a sales tax assesssor, body shop manager, parts person, and bookkeeper at Kenai Spot Shop, bookkeeper at Doyles Fuel Service. She retired from the State of Alaska public assistance office in Kenai.

Valerie loved flying, hunting, fishing, camping, cooking, cleaning house, entertaining family and friends, canning fish and game, and river float trips, and dancing.

