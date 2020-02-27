Van D. Crowell, 70, passed away February 5, 2020.
Van was born on November 24, 1949 to Delbert & Daphne Crowell in National City, California. He graduated from Reedsport High School in 1968. He proudly served in the Marine Corp in Vietnam. Later, he was a logger in Oregon & Alaska. He worked in the Cook Inlet for Unocal & Chevron until he retired. In his free time, he loved hunting, fishing and golfing with friends and family. He also loved spending time with his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Delbert & Daphne Crowell, his son Trenton Crowell, brother Dean Crowell, daughter-in-law Wendy Crowell, and best friend Jim West.
Van is survived by his son Jason Crowell, daughter and son in-law Maggie and Jared Tapia, granddaughters Taylor, Caitlin, and Avery Crowell and Brooke and Crystle Tapia, and grandson Anthony Tapia.
There are no services planned.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Feb. 27, 2020