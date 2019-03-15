Vernon H Brown, 77, of Kenai passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 10th, 2019 after a bout with pneumonia. Vern was born April 27, 1941 in Ontario, Canada and adopted by Virginia and Vincent Brown. He and his brother Vaughan Brown were raised by Virginia and their stepfather David Jones. They lived in many areas of the United States while growing up, everywhere from Texas to Bermuda. After college, Vern enlisted in the United States Army, serving as an operating room technician at Tripler Army Medical Center in Honolulu, Hawaii. In 1969, Vern came up to Alaska for what was supposed to be a two week vacation, but he fell in love with the last frontier and never left. He lived in Kenai for 50 years, raising a family with his wife Helen, and working in the oilfield industry before becoming a bus driver. Vern drove school and charter buses for 20 years, including driving for the OIler's baseball team. He enjoyed watching baseball, vacationing in Hawaii, and drinking coffee (but not necessarily in that order). His kindness and good humor, especially in the face of adversity, were an inspiration to many. He is survived by his brother Vaughan, daughter Amber, and son David. A celebration of life will be held in Vern's honor at the Oilers Bingo Hall in Kenai, on Saturday, March 16th at 3pm. All who knew him are welcome to attend.
Peninsula Memorial Chapel
5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.
Kenai, AK 99611
907-283-3333
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 15, 2019