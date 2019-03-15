Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lifelong Alaska Native and Nikiski resident Virginia F. Trenton, 78, passed away Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 at St. Elias Specialty Hospital in Anchorage.



A panikhida service will be 12 noon Monday, Mar. 18, at Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church in Kenai. Burial will follow the service at the Monfor Cemetery. Archpriest Daniel Charles will officiate. A potluck will follow the burial at Tyotka's Elder Center. Pallbearers will be Duane Reitter, David Kroto, Justin Trenton, David Pringle, Brandon Kroto, and Shon O'Brien. Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene, Roy and Freddy Trenton, Ted Kroto, and Brian and Kevin Trenton.





Virginia was born Nov. 24, 1940 in Kenai. She graduated from high school and went to nursing school. She lived in Tyonek from 1968-88 and Nikiski from 1988 until her passing. She worked for the Native Village of Tyonek, the Dena'ina Clinic and the Kenaitze Indian Tribe.



She was a member of the church and was also CIRI Elder Shareholder of the Year in 2011.



Virginia enjoyed crocheting, watching game shows, and spending time with family.



Her family wrote, "She was a mother, grandma, aunt and best friend. No one left her house without a fully belly and some stayed for a longtime. The happiness of her kids, grandkids, family and friends was what made her happy. Her love of helping others led her into the medical field, a job she cherished until she retired. Christmas and Sunday family dinners were her favorite times, seeing all her kids and grandkids together. Even until the end, when we talked to her, all she cared about was others happiness. She is now watching down on us with our father, siblings, kids and grandkids. My mother would not want you to be sad. Remember all the happy times. Honor her by spending time with family and friends."



Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, David, daughter, BK, grandsons, Ted and Adam, granddaughter, Anastasia, and 11 siblings.



She is survived by her sons, Roy Trenton, Eugene Trenton and Harry "Freddy" Trenton; daughter, Julie Murray, all of Nikiski; son-in-law, Ted Kroto, Sr.; grandchildren, Rachel Toney and husband, James, Sara Murray, Sherrie Reitter and husband, Duane, Adrianna Trenton, and Marjorie Trenton, all of Nikiski, Dyann Wik of Ohio, Ivory Trenton of Nikiski, Justin Trenton of Tyonek, David Kroto and wife, Marie, and Vanessa Pringle and husband, David, all of Wasilla; great-grandkids, Rain, Aaron, Aurora, Adam, Paige, Daniel, Brandon and Lillian Kroto, Katherine Velzor, Joyce, Lalaith, Anastasia, Isaiah and Rachel Trenton, Juliet Reitter and Edgar and Henry Toney; plus many other extended family members.



Memorial donations may be sent to Adrianna Trenton, P.O. Box 8658, Nikiski, AK 99635.



Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Lifelong Alaska Native and Nikiski resident Virginia F. Trenton, 78, passed away Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019 at St. Elias Specialty Hospital in Anchorage.A panikhida service will be 12 noon Monday, Mar. 18, at Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday at Holy Assumption Russian Orthodox Church in Kenai. Burial will follow the service at the Monfor Cemetery. Archpriest Daniel Charles will officiate. A potluck will follow the burial at Tyotka's Elder Center. Pallbearers will be Duane Reitter, David Kroto, Justin Trenton, David Pringle, Brandon Kroto, and Shon O'Brien. Honorary pallbearers will be Eugene, Roy and Freddy Trenton, Ted Kroto, and Brian and Kevin Trenton.Virginia was born Nov. 24, 1940 in Kenai. She graduated from high school and went to nursing school. She lived in Tyonek from 1968-88 and Nikiski from 1988 until her passing. She worked for the Native Village of Tyonek, the Dena'ina Clinic and the Kenaitze Indian Tribe.She was a member of the church and was also CIRI Elder Shareholder of the Year in 2011.Virginia enjoyed crocheting, watching game shows, and spending time with family.Her family wrote, "She was a mother, grandma, aunt and best friend. No one left her house without a fully belly and some stayed for a longtime. The happiness of her kids, grandkids, family and friends was what made her happy. Her love of helping others led her into the medical field, a job she cherished until she retired. Christmas and Sunday family dinners were her favorite times, seeing all her kids and grandkids together. Even until the end, when we talked to her, all she cared about was others happiness. She is now watching down on us with our father, siblings, kids and grandkids. My mother would not want you to be sad. Remember all the happy times. Honor her by spending time with family and friends."Virginia was preceded in death by her husband, David, daughter, BK, grandsons, Ted and Adam, granddaughter, Anastasia, and 11 siblings.She is survived by her sons, Roy Trenton, Eugene Trenton and Harry "Freddy" Trenton; daughter, Julie Murray, all of Nikiski; son-in-law, Ted Kroto, Sr.; grandchildren, Rachel Toney and husband, James, Sara Murray, Sherrie Reitter and husband, Duane, Adrianna Trenton, and Marjorie Trenton, all of Nikiski, Dyann Wik of Ohio, Ivory Trenton of Nikiski, Justin Trenton of Tyonek, David Kroto and wife, Marie, and Vanessa Pringle and husband, David, all of Wasilla; great-grandkids, Rain, Aaron, Aurora, Adam, Paige, Daniel, Brandon and Lillian Kroto, Katherine Velzor, Joyce, Lalaith, Anastasia, Isaiah and Rachel Trenton, Juliet Reitter and Edgar and Henry Toney; plus many other extended family members.Memorial donations may be sent to Adrianna Trenton, P.O. Box 8658, Nikiski, AK 99635.Arrangements were by Peninsula Memorial Chapel in Kenai. Funeral Home Peninsula Memorial Chapel

5839 Kenai Spur Hwy.

Kenai , AK 99611

907-283-3333 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Peninsula Clarion on Mar. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Clarion Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close