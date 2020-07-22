Vivian Jean Swanson



Longtime Alaska resident Vivian Jean Swanson died Friday, July 10, 2020 at her home in Soldotna after a long battle with cancer. She was 78 years old.



Vivian spent her time volunteering for many community activities on the Kenai Peninsula. She was an active member of TOPS AK 164 since it's beginning in January 1993, serving many roles over the years as treasurer, weight recorder, Vice President, etc. Vivian was a longtime board member of BRIDGES COMMUNITY NETWORK, participating from its very beginning. She was an active volunteer for AARP. She really enjoyed teaching the AARP DRIVER safety course because she felt she was making her community a safer place. People loved her classes. As a driver safety volunteer instructor, she taught more classes than any other person in the state! She was extremely loyal to any organization that she belonged to.



Vivian enjoyed crocheting and loved sewing. She sewed for her girls as children and later making dressy gowns. She made a wedding dress for her daughter in law, white satin dresses for the four flower girls at Suzette's wedding in Cairo, the ties for the groomsmen at Stephany's wedding in Portland, as well as baptism gowns for 2 of her grandchildren.



Vivian was preceded in death by her late husband, John Swanson. She is Survived by her 97 year old mother Celia Ball of Soldotna; her children; Stephany Swanson Paull of Portland, OR, Suzette Swanson of Cairo, Egypt, Jacey Haddock of Seattle, WA, Goldie Savage, and James Haddock. As well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren.



She was a loving, thoughtful, and generous mother and grandmother & will be profoundly missed by her family, friends, and community.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be mailed to Vivians church:



Kenai New Life Assembly of God

209 Princess Street

Kenai, Alaska, 99611



or her favorite charity:



Kenai Peninsula Foundation

P.O. Box 1612

Soldotna, Alaska, 99669



A small memorial service for family and friends will be held at a outside area in Soldotna on Monday July 13th, 2020. If you would like to attend please contact Suzette and Stephany at 907-260-3966. Condolences may be sent to her family at 41603 East Lake Avenue, Soldotna, Ak, 99669.

