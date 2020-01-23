Mr. Wade Wadell Truesdell age 64 passed way at his home in Soldotna, Alaska on January 13, 2020. He was bon in Odessa, Texas to James and Arrie Truesdell on February 18, 1955. Wade moved to Soldotna, Alaska in 1974. He worked in the oilfields of Texas, New Mexico, and Alaska, and was the owner of the Backtrackers Trailer Park since 1990. He had a heart of gold and could never say "no" to anyone. Loved to wood carve, gardening, animals, and children. Wade was preceded in death by his parents James Wallace Truesdell and Arrie Gwendolyn Adams and a sister Ester Shook. He is survived by sons; Adam Wade Truesdell of Arizona, Isaac Charles Truesdell of Soldotna, AK, grandsons; Gavin Wade Truesdell of Arizona, Coltyn Paul Truesdell of Arizona, Braden Truesdell of Kenai, AK, granddaughter Daisy of Soldotna, AK, sister; Yvonne Best of Soldotna, AK, nephews; Aubrey Scott best of Soldotna, Kevin Lee Best of Soldotna, James Shook of Soldotna, and a niece LaDonna Sheel of Wasilla, AK. A celebration of his life will be held at 2:00pm on January 23, 2020 at the Soldotna Senior Center, Soldotna, AK.