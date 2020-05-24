William Buel Kitchens Sr. passed away Tuesday May 5th, 2020, at CPGH Medical Center, He was 93 years young. William was born January 4th, 1927 in Blue Ben Arkansas. William Joined the US Navy on April 17th 1944, and was a Cook aboard the USS Drew APA 162, left the Navy with an Honorable Discharge February 4th 1946 after fighting in the Japanese war.



He worked at C & H Sugar Refinery, located under the Carquinez Bridge in California. He Married a truly wonderful woman named Mary Jane Staley and became Mary Jane Kitchens August 9th, 1947. After the Two sons were born, he was a consignee at a Standard oil Company of California Service Station in the 50's. In the year 1957 he drove the Alcan to Alaska and later his family flew up. He managed Beacon Service Station, located in Anchorage, Alaska then later, Howard Thew's Chevron about the time Dewight D. Eisenhower came to Anchorage and his Presidential Entourage drove right by Howards Service Station. William then moved his Family to Soldotna, Alaska in 1962 and Managed Howards "Y" Chevron and then later Regers Chevron located next to the Historic Bears Den in Soldotna, William always had a knack for taking care of the public, servicing their vehicles and keeping them on the road. The public would follow him, no matter what service station he would go to. That was Bill, as he knew everybody, and everybody knew him. Bill always had a smile on his face and a sparkling white uniform with one of those cool retractable key rings and a clean rag in his pocket.



William then left the Service Station Business and went to work in the Oilfield for Santa Fe Drilling Company in the Cook Inlet, then was hired on by SWEPI (Shell Western E & P Inc) retiring after 16 years. During his stint with SWEPI He started Peninsula 4X4, Inc a full-service off-road specialist with William Kitchens Jr, his son. After retiring from SWEPI, William began consulting for Shell Western and Started Alaska Oilfield Mechanical Maintenance, Inc an Oilfield Service Company and Safety Products of Alaska. Retiring later and traveling the USA with his wife Mary Jane in his Motor Home, He loved playing Golf with Mom and friends. After a car wreck at summit lake and several operations Mary passed away on April 15th, 2014. Bill was a true Man's man, a great Dad, Husband, Grandpa, Great Grandpa Great-Great Grandpa, and friend.



Preceded in death by Parents, Thomas Kitchens & Ether Kitchens, His wife Mary Jane. Sisters Dessie, Tina, Imogean Brothers Hubert, JD.



Survived by His sons William Kitchens Jr.and wife Mary Jean Kitchens, Jim Kitchens Sr and Wife Jawana Kitchens, Daughter Judy Kitchens Phipps and Husband Steve Phipps, Grandsons Willy Kitchens, Jimmy Kitchens Jr, Cody Phipps, Levi Phipps Granddaughter ShawnDee Kitchens, Great Grandsons Hunter Kitchens, Keaton Phipps, Great Grand Daughters Karly Phipps, Kayli Kitchens, River Kitchens,Willow Kitchens, Sydney Kitchens, Kelly VanMeter, Jamie Kitchens, Great-Great Granddaughters Skyla Ness, Kohrin Blair VanMeter, Great Great-Great Grandsons Liam Gerard, Dean Demers. Including All his Nieces, Nephews and Friends.



We love you Dad.. you will be missed by many...Services To Be Announced.

