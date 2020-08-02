Lifelong Soldotna resident, Mr. William Joseph Rogers, 21, died Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at his home in Soldotna.
Private services and a viewing were held earlier in the week. His cremated remains will be scattered at Will's favorite places around Alaska at a later date.
William was born February 14, 1999 in Soldotna, Alaska. He graduated from Connections High School. He worked for various construction jobs around the Kenai and Soldotna area. Will's hobbies were cutting trees down with his friend Shawn, working on his truck, spending time with his dogs Bohdi and Baylee, traveling and spending time with his girlfriend Trenity.
The family wrote, "Will was an old soul who left us before his time was due. He was a hard worker and shared what he earned."
"Will had a big heart and was always willing to help. Will loved his family and friends. He always made us smile"
"Every time he talked about his interests, he had this look in his eyes and a contagious smile that made you realize how passionate he was when something interested him"
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, William B. "Papa Billy" Kivi; paternal grandmother, Nanci Kennedy and his cousins, Hannah, Onis, and Anthony.
He is survived by his mother, Kristina (John) McDonald of Alaska; father, Joe Rogers of Alaska; siblings, Brittany (Matt) Silver and Charlie Rogers both of Alaska; Girlfriend, Trenity Griffin of Alaska; Family friend, Shawn Michlitsch of Alaska; aunts and uncles, John & Denise Kivi, Karen and Jay Kivi, Bryan and Amy Kivi, Johnny and Janette Rogers and Jimmy Rogers all of Alaska and Brenda and Danny Wine of Tennessee; grandma, Lucy Gagnon of Florida and his pets, Bohdi, Baylee, Pandorski, Pumpkin and Pasco all of Alaska.
Arrangements were made by Peninsula Memorial Chapel & Crematory. Sign or visit his online guestbook at AlaskanFuneral.com.