Zian Sun Dalton, age 18 passed away on May 25, 2019 in Kasilof, AK. He was born October 7, 2000 in Soldotna, AK to Louisa Dalton. Zain will be missed by all who knew him.
There will be a potluck for family and friends to celebrate his life on Sunday June 2, 2019 at 2:00pm. (33371 Keystone Drive, Soldotna, AK). Zian is survived by his mother Louisa Dalton, sister Kiana Dalton, grandfather Stanley Dalton Jr., grandmother Kim Joseph, Aunts Monica Walker, Nicole Dalton, Terrah Amend, Uncles Oliver Amend lll and Jake Walker. Cousins Averee Amend, Knox Amend, Margret Dalton-Larosa, Xander Amend, Kaiden Walker, Alex Dalton-Larosa and Bailey Walker.
Published in The Peninsula Clarion on June 2, 2019