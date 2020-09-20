Adeline Curtis

Addie passed away peacefully on March 13, 2020.



This past August 16th was her birthday and her boys, Erik (Son), Jarod, and Owen (Grandsons) had a private ceremony for Addie at The Tressell on The Dungeness River. This is the same place as the memorial ceremony held for her husband (Bud) nine years earlier.



Addie's urn was permanently placed at Mt. Angeles Memorial Cemetery in Pt. Angeles. She is at the top row of the crematory wall along with her parents Roberta and Virgil Bowers and her most favorite aunt, Mildred Falor.



Please feel free to visit her plaque and urn there anytime. Any previously scheduled public ceremonies for Addie are cancelled due to COVID-19. Thank you to all her close friends and neighbors of Sequim, Clallam, Jefferson and Kitsap counties. She loved everyone. She loved Sequim, her son and two grandsons. Any further correspondence for Addie can be sent to her son, Erik Curtis, P.O. Box 5101, Bremerton, WA., 98312.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store