Adeline G. Curtis died peacefully at Sherwood Assisted Living Facility in Sequim on March 13, 2020. She was 80 years young and was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Wayne (Bud) Curtis in 2011.



She is survived by her only child, (son)Erik Curtis and his two sons, Jarod V. Curtis of Belfair and Owen R. Curtis of Belfair; and many nieces and nephews and their children; her two oldest friends, Janice (Parker) and Gloria Fernandez; dear neighbors of Abbey Court especially Anne Kasck.



A Memorial service will be held on March 13, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church of Sequim on Blake Ave. at 1 P.M. and all who knew Addie are invited to her Celebration of Life on that day next March.



Any correspondence may be sent, for Addie, to Erik F. Curtis, PO Box 5101, Bremerton, WA 98312.

