Agnes "Jean" Heikkila, of Port Angeles, passed away on March 31, 2019.
|
She was born, in Seattle, on November 6, 1948, to Elva E. and Clayton M. Grindheim. The family moved to the Olympic Peninsula and Jean graduated from Clallam Bay High School.
In 1967, Jean married the love of her life, John Heikkila, and later two sons and daughter were born to round out the Heikkila family.
Jean worked in the library for Port Angeles School District and as a human resource assistant for the City of Port Angeles.
Jean was diagnosed with melanoma when only 50 years old. It was a twenty year battle that she and her family fought valiantly, but she would succumb to the disease despite her best efforts.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clayton and Elva Grindheim.
Jean is survived by husband, John of Port Angeles; sons, John (Joelle) Heikkila of Kennewick, Dean (Jai) Heikkila of Kent; daughter, Lisa Heikkila of Tacoma; sisters, Judy Sande of Vancouver, Janet Wilcox of Gig Harbor and Jolene Evans of Lynnwood; grandchildren, Rachel and Jeremy Hochstein of Ellensburg, Kristen and Andrew Landeza of Kennewick; and great-grandchildren, Chiara, Cecilia and Azelie Hochstein of Ellensburg.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel on April 20th at 1:00 PM. An open house will follow at the Heikkila home, 1331 Marie View St., Port Angeles.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made, in Jean's name, to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, 98362.
Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel
105 W 4th St PO Box 340
Port Angeles, WA 98362
(360) 452-9701
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Apr. 12 to Apr. 13, 2019