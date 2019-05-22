Al was born August, 4, 1928, in Oakland, California. He passed away in his Sequim residence May 7, 2019, after a short time under hospice care.
He received a BA in Zoology, from the University of California, Berkeley, in 1950, and served in the Army as a medic in the Korean War.
After the war, he pursued graduate studies at Columbia University, in New York, where he received his MA. He subsequently worked in the Denver, Colorado, area in clinical research and computer science. After moving to New Jersey, he worked at Schering Corporation and at Lederle Labs, in clinical research.
Al was a life-long birdwatcher and loved camping, hiking and fly fishing. He had a deep interest in poetry, mathematics, philosophy and music. In addition, he and his wife, Rosemary, greatly enjoyed their bull terrier "buddies," Max and Reggie.
When he retired, he became an enthusiastic golfer and played frequently. One of his proudest achievements was winning the 2009 Jacob's Cup at Sunland Golf Club.
Al was preceded in death by his daughter, Dora Ruffner, of San Antonio, Texas; and brother, Robert Ruffner, of Carmichael, California
He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemary Blumetti; his daughters, Julia (Bill) Martin, of Ocean City, New Jersey, and Patricia Ruffner, of New York City; son, Albert Bernhardt Jr., of Washington Township, New Jersey. Al will be deeply missed by granddaughters, Amy Safranek, Sarah Martin and Brigid Conroy; grandsons, Patrick (Beth) Martin, and Billy Martin; great-granddaughter, Adalaide Ru Martin. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Robin (Mark) Snider, Robert (Sharon) Ruffner, Mark (Jodi) Buyyounouski, Lauren (Michael) Barnicle; grandnephews, Donald and Thomas Snider; and his beloved sister-in-law, Phyllis (Ken) Buyyounouski.
He will be greatly missed by his friends as well as his family. At Al's request, no services are planned, but donations, in his name, may be made to the Audubon Society. www.audubon.org
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 22, 2019