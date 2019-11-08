Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ali Baker. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Ali Baker, formerly of Clallam Bay/Sekiu, passed away Monday, Oct. 28, 2019, in Phoenix, Arizona, from a brain stem Glioma.



Ali and her husband, Brian Harmon, managed Chito Beach Resort for 12 years before returning to Arizona, in 2017.



She served as Treasurer and Tourism Chair for the Clallam Bay/Sekiu Chamber of Commerce along with being a board member of the Scenic Byways, OP Visitor Bureau and OP Tourism Commission. She had a great passion for promoting the Northwest Coast and loved her community.



Ali's previous career was in Early Childhood Education, which she recently returned to as a Head Start consultant in Arizona.



Ali lived well, and was warmly generous with her time, talents and heart. She had abundant positive energy and was loved and appreciated by many people.



Ali is survived by loving husband, Brian Harmon of Kingman, Arizona; sisters, Lyda and Liz; brother, Vic; sister-in-law, Amy; stepsons, Jason and Aaron; stepdaughter-in- law, Jenny; grandchildren, Reed and Kendall; faithful dog, Sam; a Book Club; and many beloved friends.



A Celebration of Life will be held May 16, 2020, at the main rec area in Hualapai Mountain State Park near Kingman, Arizona.



The family has set up a scholarship fund in her honor for students pursuing Education as a career. Memorials can be made to the Ali Baker College Fund on paypal.com by email to [email protected] , or mailed to Brian Harmon, 3171 E. Neal Ave., Kingman, AZ 86409.

