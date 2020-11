Or Copy this URL to Share

Sequim resident Alice Cerveny Eklund died from natural causes.



She was 100.



Services: Graveside funeral service Wednesday, Nov. 18 at Gethsemane Cemetery, 37600 Pacific Highway S, Federal Way.



Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.

