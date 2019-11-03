Alice Claire (Sturek) Lucier passed away, in her Sequim home, on August 21, 2019.
Born on February 18, 1927, to Charles S. and Mary V. (Lisko) Sturek, in Omaha, Nebraska.
She married Edwin J. Lucier, in 1954, and for 48 years, he remained her truest and best friend. They moved here, in 1997, to be closer to their daughter. They were active in several organizations.
Alice was a volunteer most of her adult life, in California and Washington, with outreach organizations, schools, and theatre. She was a member of the Elks and the Moose Lodges, in Northern California.
She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Sequim; and dearest to her heart were her many years of service with the St. Vincent de Paul Society, in Sequim.
Alice was preceded in death by her husband, Edwin; parents, Charles and Mary Sturek; brothers, Edmund, Raymond, Howard and Ralph Sturek; and sisters, Matilda Dargy, Evelyn Barrett and Mildred Lowden.
She is survived by her daughter, Sue (John Neff) Lucier of Tacoma; son, John Lucier of San Diego, California; grandchildren, Sullivan Lucier-Benson of Tacoma and Petty Officer Nicholas Lucier-Benson, U.S. Navy.
Mass will be at 11 a.m. November 7, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, in Sequim, with a reception to follow in the reception hall next door.
Final inurnment, with her husband, will follow at a later date, at the National Cemetery in Kent.
Memorial contributions may be sent to St. Vincent de Paul, P. O. Box 2114, Sequim, WA 98382.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 3, 2019