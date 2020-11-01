1/
Aline Evelyn Bennett
1964 - 2020
Aline Evelyn Bennett of Port Angeles, Washington, passed away from heart complications at her home on September 3, 2020. She was fifty-six.

Aline was born February 16, 1964 in Coronado, California, to Duane and Lillian (Olson) Bennett. Aline worked primarily as a caregiver, but also worked at Downriggers and the Care Center for many years. Her impeccable work ethic earned her the honor of being named the employee of the month and year everyplace she worked.

She loved arts and crafts, diamond art, collecting antiques, going to the casino, and playing bingo with her mom. She also enjoyed spending her time working outdoors. But her true passion was spending time with her grandchildren.

Aline leaves behind her family; daughter Misty (Shawn) Tachell of Port Angeles, Washington; sons Jeremy (Monique) Slater of Williston, North Dakota and Joshua (Dawn) Bennett of Port Angeles, Washington and her mother Lillian (Mike) Bradley of Kent, Washington. Other survivors include sisters, Danita Bennett-Pitts and Vesta Bennett, both of California, step-sister Cloris Kilgore of Kent, Washington, step-brothers David Bennett of Kennewick, Washington, Melvin (Lori) Olson of Trenton, North Dakota and James Olson of Kent, Washington, eleven grandchildren: Jaelyn, Jayde, Lailah, David, Jordan, Evelyn, Haleigh, Nicole, Lexus, Landyn and Kalie and great-grandchild Oakley. She was preceded in death by her father, Duane Bennett.

Harper-Ridgeview Funeral Chapel is honored to serve the family. (360) 452-9701

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel
105 W 4th St
Port Angeles, WA 98362
3604529701
