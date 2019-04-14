Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allan Andrew Pursley. View Sign

Allan started his new life in heaven this week. He got a hold of his savior, Jesus Christ, after the tragic death of his son, Gary, in 1974, and he never let go.



Born and raised in Clallam County he loved to hunt, fish, and enjoyed working in the woods. He spent a career working for the DMV achieving the rank of Major, but returned to his beloved farm after retirement only to spend more years brushing and naming his cows than he did administering driving tests and issuing licenses. Allan was an early riser and often got up at 3:00 AM because he would lie awake and think about having a fresh cup of Starbucks Coffee. Each day he kept himself busy driving tractors, cutting countless cords of firewood, and washing his cars after every trip to town.



Allan was active in his community and politics, not just voicing his option about the latest story on Fox News or in the PDN, but he also served on the board for both the Joyce School District and the Olympic Medical Center. He also enjoyed keeping track of the family through the computer.



Allan believed in working hard, serving Jesus and that there is a right and left sock in every pair of Filsons.



Allan is survived by his wife, Marjorie, of 74 years; sons, Larry and Kevin; five grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. For 93 years, Allan was a force to be reckoned with, he will be greatly missed.



"But our citizenship is in heaven, and from it we await our Savior, the Lord Jesus Christ." Philippians 3:30



All our gratitude and Memorial gifts go to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County, 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, 98362.



