Allan Thomas Leonard passed away, with his family at his side, on August 17, 2020, at the age of 84.

He was born in Dumbarton, Scotland, and grew up in the small village of Buchlyvie. Allan settled in Port Angeles, in 1958, after a brief stay on Vancouver Island, where he met his loving wife, Dixie.

He married his wife in 1958, and they were able to spend 59 years together, before her passing in 2017.

They had four children: Tom, Jill, Sean, and Juli. Allan had eight grandchildren: Harley, Emma, Aurora, Kelanie, Kody, Kaylie, Shan and Cole. He also had eight great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Allan was an electrician by trade and devoted most of his life working to provide for his family.

Allan enjoyed hunting, river fishing, and exploring the Northwest with his wife in their RV, searching the beaches for special rocks and artifacts. Allan was also a talented artist, that was known for his original jewelry making and woodcarving.

He was an amazing husband, father, grandfather and friend, to all who knew him.

"My grandpa was a wonderful man; full of love and joy in his heart, and it showed. My grandpa taught me many things, from what he knew about the outdoors to great lessons to know in life," says Harley. "We will all be together once again."

A private family gathering is planned.

He will be placed to rest at the Ocean View Cemetery, alongside his wife, Dixie.

