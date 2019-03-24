Allen M. Ruble, of Port Angeles, age 93, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 14.
Known to his many friends as "Al", he was a WWII veteran of the Merchant Marines and a life-long lover of the sea. Al was a Past Commander of the North Olympic Sail and Power Squadron and a Life Member of the Port Angeles Yacht Club. He was a lover of books and served as President, Board of the P.A. Friends of the Library.
Boon companion, world traveler, poet, author - a man who knew how to live and did it well. Fair winds and calm seas, old Buddy - Adios!
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 24, 2019