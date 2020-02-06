Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Alva A. "Jube" Cummins. View Sign Service Information Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles 260 MONROE RD PORT ANGELES , WA 98362 (360)-457-1210 Funeral 1:00 PM Makah Community Gym 1394 Bayview Ave. Neah Bay , WA View Map Interment Following Services Neah Bay Cemetary Highway 112 W Neah Bay , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Our community sadly lost a pillar on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, when Mrs. Alva A. Cummins, favorably known as "Jube," lost a long difficult battle with cancer in the presence of her loving family.



Jube is survived by her children, Randy Williams, Debbie and Kirk Wachendorf, June Ward and John Pritchard II, Lorna and Jon Johnson, Valerie and Dave Herda, Michelle Claplanhoo, Robert and Wendy Cummins; sister, Arlene Steeves; and 23 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 7 great- great-grandchildren.



Jube is preceded in death by husband, Oliver "Bern" Cummins; parents, Irene and Oliver Ward-Ides; son, Joseph Ware; sister, Ella M. Ward; and brothers, Charles "Pug" Claplanhoo, Oliver Ward Jr., James Ward, Henry F. Ward, and Richard Ward.



Jube was born on December 9, 1936, to Irene and Oliver Ward-Ides in her family home in the Makah Village of Neah Bay.



She attended, and completed her education at Neah Bay School.



Jube raised her children with grace and strength and set about teaching them their culture and life skills. Her children remember her as a kind, gentle, quiet and caring mother who encouraged them to pursue their dreams.



Jube was a very accomplished basket weaver and often taught her family, as well as sharing that knowledge with the community and traveling to conventions and conferences.



She was employed by the Makah Tribe as a childcare provider and she worked at Law and Order. She was also a cook/baker at Peters Resort, and she used to troll salmon commercially with her late husband.



She was a generous woman who loved her family and community and who was passionate about making sure those around her were comfortable and cared for.



A funeral was scheduled for Tuesday February 4, 2020, at the Neah Bay Community Gym; a reception followed. Our community sadly lost a pillar on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, when Mrs. Alva A. Cummins, favorably known as "Jube," lost a long difficult battle with cancer in the presence of her loving family.Jube is survived by her children, Randy Williams, Debbie and Kirk Wachendorf, June Ward and John Pritchard II, Lorna and Jon Johnson, Valerie and Dave Herda, Michelle Claplanhoo, Robert and Wendy Cummins; sister, Arlene Steeves; and 23 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 7 great- great-grandchildren.Jube is preceded in death by husband, Oliver "Bern" Cummins; parents, Irene and Oliver Ward-Ides; son, Joseph Ware; sister, Ella M. Ward; and brothers, Charles "Pug" Claplanhoo, Oliver Ward Jr., James Ward, Henry F. Ward, and Richard Ward.Jube was born on December 9, 1936, to Irene and Oliver Ward-Ides in her family home in the Makah Village of Neah Bay.She attended, and completed her education at Neah Bay School.Jube raised her children with grace and strength and set about teaching them their culture and life skills. Her children remember her as a kind, gentle, quiet and caring mother who encouraged them to pursue their dreams.Jube was a very accomplished basket weaver and often taught her family, as well as sharing that knowledge with the community and traveling to conventions and conferences.She was employed by the Makah Tribe as a childcare provider and she worked at Law and Order. She was also a cook/baker at Peters Resort, and she used to troll salmon commercially with her late husband.She was a generous woman who loved her family and community and who was passionate about making sure those around her were comfortable and cared for.A funeral was scheduled for Tuesday February 4, 2020, at the Neah Bay Community Gym; a reception followed. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close