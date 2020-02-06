Our community sadly lost a pillar on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, when Mrs. Alva A. Cummins, favorably known as "Jube," lost a long difficult battle with cancer in the presence of her loving family.
Jube is survived by her children, Randy Williams, Debbie and Kirk Wachendorf, June Ward and John Pritchard II, Lorna and Jon Johnson, Valerie and Dave Herda, Michelle Claplanhoo, Robert and Wendy Cummins; sister, Arlene Steeves; and 23 grandchildren, 41 great-grandchildren and 7 great- great-grandchildren.
Jube is preceded in death by husband, Oliver "Bern" Cummins; parents, Irene and Oliver Ward-Ides; son, Joseph Ware; sister, Ella M. Ward; and brothers, Charles "Pug" Claplanhoo, Oliver Ward Jr., James Ward, Henry F. Ward, and Richard Ward.
Jube was born on December 9, 1936, to Irene and Oliver Ward-Ides in her family home in the Makah Village of Neah Bay.
She attended, and completed her education at Neah Bay School.
Jube raised her children with grace and strength and set about teaching them their culture and life skills. Her children remember her as a kind, gentle, quiet and caring mother who encouraged them to pursue their dreams.
Jube was a very accomplished basket weaver and often taught her family, as well as sharing that knowledge with the community and traveling to conventions and conferences.
She was employed by the Makah Tribe as a childcare provider and she worked at Law and Order. She was also a cook/baker at Peters Resort, and she used to troll salmon commercially with her late husband.
She was a generous woman who loved her family and community and who was passionate about making sure those around her were comfortable and cared for.
A funeral was scheduled for Tuesday February 4, 2020, at the Neah Bay Community Gym; a reception followed.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 6, 2020